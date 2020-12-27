Warriors hitman Tino Kadewere has been shortlisted for revelation of the year at French Ligue side Olympique Lyon.

The 24-year-old arrived at Les Gones from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre, for whom he top-scored with 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign.

He heroics for Lyon, where he has already scored 7 league goals and provided three assists, have resulted in him being nominated for revelation of the year 2020.

Also shortlisted are Lucas Paquueta and Bruno Guimaries.

https://twitter.com/ol/status/1343119946797240320?s=21

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. Kadewere, Memphis on target as Lyon run-riot in the first half
  2. Uncertainty over Chigova Polokwane City future
  3. Billiat turns down Zamalek offer to sign for Chiefs?
  4. Billiat stalling contract talks to move to Europe