Warriors hitman Tino Kadewere has been shortlisted for revelation of the year at French Ligue side Olympique Lyon.
The 24-year-old arrived at Les Gones from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre, for whom he top-scored with 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign.
He heroics for Lyon, where he has already scored 7 league goals and provided three assists, have resulted in him being nominated for revelation of the year 2020.
Also shortlisted are Lucas Paquueta and Bruno Guimaries.

