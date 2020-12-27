Warriors hitman Tino Kadewere has been shortlisted for revelation of the year at French Ligue side Olympique Lyon.

The 24-year-old arrived at Les Gones from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre, for whom he top-scored with 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign.

He heroics for Lyon, where he has already scored 7 league goals and provided three assists, have resulted in him being nominated for revelation of the year 2020.

Also shortlisted are Lucas Paquueta and Bruno Guimaries.

https://twitter.com/ol/status/1343119946797240320?s=21