Bournemouth coach Jason Tindal has revealed that he is not considering sign any player in the January transfer window but will give academy products more opportunities in the first team.

The Championship club has suffered several injuries in recent weeks, and youngsters like Zimbabwean defender Jordan Zemura, Gavin Kilkenny and Jaidon Anthony have been used as cover-ups.

Asked if he is open to bolstering his squad next month to add some more experienced options, Tindall told The Bournemouth Echo newspaper: “I love promoting the younger players.

“I’ve got an affiliation with the academy obviously with my son in there, and I see a lot of the good work that takes place within the academy and then followed through with Alan Connell and Shaun Cooper at youth team and under-23s.

“So there’s a lot of good work that goes into this football club that a lot of people don’t see. We’ve got a lot of good young players at this football club, and I think it’s just nice, and it’s healthy to be able to give these guys the experiences of what they’re getting at the minute.

“At the same time, if there’s any player that becomes available that we feel that we might need for whatever reason that is going to be able to make a difference to the team to be successful then we’ll always look at it.

“But it’s not something I’m desperate to do. It’s not something I feel I need to do right now, but we’ll deal with that as it comes along.”

Zemura has featured on the Cherries bench a couple of times this season and made his Championship debut early this month against Huddersfield.