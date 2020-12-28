Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has described the situation he finds himself in preparing for CHAN as a complicated one which however needs to be dealt with regardless.

Owing to the Covid-19 crisis, the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League failed to start, the same goes for the proposed bio-bubble mini tournament, setbacks which somewhat disadvantages Zimbabwe at the CHAN finals slated for next month as most, as most if not all of leagues in Africa are currently active.

Speaking to Soccer24 this morning before resuming preparations for the continental showpiece after the Christmas break, Logarusic bemoaned lack of top-flight football in the country but insists its a problem which has to be dealt with nevertheless.

“It’a difficult situation, by now (under normal circumstances) players should have played 30-40 games from January to December and perhaps 150 to 160 training sessions. All those things we are missing,” explained the Croat.

“Now we have to replace all that in a few weeks time. Anyway, the situation is not easy, the situation is complicated but that is the situation and we have to deal with it. We have to use our coaching experience, we have to find the type of trainings which suit the situation while paying attention to the important things.”

“I can’t say I’m not satisfied, I-am satisfied because the boys are showing determination, I see that they are ready. The problem is after a long time without action, they lost sense for the space, the lost the touch for the ball, they lost timing and so many things.”

He continued: “Now we have to see who picks up the right form in a quick time. I thought I could see some players in the proposed bubble tournament which unfortunately didn’t start. So I then had to organize my own bubble tournament, playing as many friendly games with PSL teams as possible.”

“At the end it paid off, we refreshed our team. We called in a few other players who I think can make our team stronger. Now we are in the final preparations, there can still be some changes but very little. We have 23 players in camp and now we have 17 days to prepare for Cameroon,” he added.

Logarusic, who led Sudan to a third place finish n the last edition in 2018, will be in the Warriors dugout when they roar the tournament into life against hosts Cameroon on the 16th of January.

