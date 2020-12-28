Lionel Messi has hinted at his next move if he leaves Barcelona when his contract expires in June 2021.

The Argentine star wanted to leave the club in August but failed to secure the transfer. He is now into the final season of his current deal at Nou Camp and continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain.

Speaking on Spanish television, La Sexta, as cited by Goal, Messi said a potential move to Major League Soccer would appeal to him.

“I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don’t know,” he said.

Asked if something is going on regarding his possible transfer next year, Messi said: “I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season.

“The important thing is to think about the team, finish the year, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things.”