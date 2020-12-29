On a sad note, we announce that former Warriors and Highlanders midfield ace Richard Choruma has breathed his last.

Details on the passing away for Choruma, who at the time of his death was based in South Africa, are still sketchy.

He was 42.

Bosso spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed Choruma’s death.

“Waking up to the sad news of passing on of Richard Choruma, one of the finest midfielders Bosso has ever had in recent memory. RIP maestro, the Dabuka Express. You will be forever cherished and remembered,” he wrote on Twitter.

