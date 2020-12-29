Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare is battling to secure a passport for national team returnee Denver Mukamba ahead of the CHAN finals in two weeks time, it has emerged.

The Ngezi Platinum man was drafted into the Warriors fold by coach Zdravko Logarusic after impressing the Croat in a practice match but it turns out he does not have the traveling document.

Mpandare has since applied for one and expecting it to be released this week.

“We have already applied for Denver’s passport and we expect to receive it anytime this week,” Mupandare said according to NewsDay Sport.

Mukamba is part of the final Warriors squad named yesterday ,for the continental showpiece which roars into life on January 16.

