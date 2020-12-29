The South African top-flight league will continue playing during the recently announced Level 3 lockdown.

The country’s government re-introduced the restrictions following the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Football, along with all professional sports, was spared, but some changes will affect the match schedules.

According to the new regulations, all sporting venues must be shut by 8 pm, meaning there won’t be any evening kick-offs. Travelling teams could be forced to adjust their schedules as the national curfew, starting from 9 pm, will also disrupt airline operations around the country.

Borders remain open for international travel, which will allow Zimbabwean players, who had travelled home for Christmas, to return to their bases without delays.