South African journalist Anthony McLennan believes the Zimbabwean duo of winger Khama Billiat and midfielder Willard Katsande are underperforming for Kaizer Chiefs and their future at the club is at a crossroads.

Billiat has not been at his best for the struggling Soweto giants, scoring just once in the 2020/21 campaign while Katsande rarely features nowadays under recently-recruited coach Gavin Hunt, setbacks which have paved for McLennan to suggest their future at the club is not guaranteed.

“For how long can Billiat live off past glories, has to be the question? For a player who was so hugely influential at Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s remarkable how much his goal-scoring form has dropped off over since arriving at Amakhosi – in 71 matches he’s scored only 13 goals and nine of those came in his first season at Naturena,” McLennan, who writes for Goal.com, said.

“On a big salary, the 30-year-old owes it to the club and fans to show he’s still got what it takes over the next few months.

“Apart from the above-mentioned five, there are numerous other Chiefs players who are struggling for form, ageing, or barely getting any game-time, and the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, Kgotso Moleko, Siphelele Ntshangase, Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus and even Lebogang Manyama could potentially be playing for their Chiefs futures during the remainder of this season,” he added.

On Katsande, the scribe said: “Katsande has been a great servant to Chiefs over the years and is now in his 10th season at the club.

“The Zimbabwean is as committed as they come in the middle of the park but perhaps it’s time for the club to freshen that area of the team up and look to bring in players who can offer more in terms of creative output, as well as steel and grit.

“At 34-years-old, Katsande’s greatest attributes — his tenacity and energy, are starting to wane.”