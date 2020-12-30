The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed five more cases of coronavirus in the national team currently preparing for the CHAN tournament.

The victims are the members of the technical team including the coaches.

The latest confirmed infections bring the total number of the affected people in the Warriors camp to fourteen after nine players tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, ZIFA said: “We confirm that 5 technical officials of the CHAN team have also tested positive to COVID-19 including some of the coaches, bringing the number of those affected to 14.

“It’s indeed a painful scenario and a huge setback. We pray that all the 14 will prevail and recover soon.”

Meanwhile, training has been suspended and will resume after 4 January.