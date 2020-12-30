Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has revealed there is a standby squad for the CHAN tournament after nine players tested positive for COVID-19.

ZIFA confirmed the cases when the players returned from the Christmas break on Monday. The outbreak affected the team’s preparations as group training was suspended.

And there are fears that the affected players might not recover on time before the tournament starts on January 16 in Cameroon.

Speaking to H-Metro, Mpandare said: “We have put some players on standby but we have told them to remain fit and train whenever they are. We can’t call them to join camp now.”

Players who have been put on standby are Devon Chafa, Taimon Mvula, Thomas Chideu, Nqobizitha Masuku, Tichaona Chipunza, Frank Makarati, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye, Ishmael Wadi, Juan Mutudza, Phineas Bamusi and Valentine Musarurwa.