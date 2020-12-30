Warriors captain Knowledge Musona scored twice as KAS Eupen went down 2-3 to Zulte Weregem in the Belgian Pro League last night.

The Smiling Assassin, who came off the bench in last week’s defeat to Club Brugge, returned to the starting eleven and scored two brilliant free kicks in the 34th and 57th minute.

In fact, when the Zimbabwe captain was replaced by Smail Prevljak in the 78th minute, Eupen were leading 2-1 thanks to his brace but the team somehow crumbled in the final eight minutes to lose 3-2.

Bernat San Jose’s men are now just two places above the bottom three on the log standings.

