Warriors captain scored a brace for KAS Eupen against Zulte Weregem in the Belgian Pro League on Tuesday night.

The 30-year old converted two brilliant free-kicks in the 34th and 57th minute help his side take a 2-0 lead.

However, Eupen blew the advantage in the last fifteen minutes of the game after Musona was subbed off, and lost the match 3-2.

Here are the goals scored by the Zimbabwean.

✌️ | Knowledge Musona verraste Louis Bostyn met twee geweldige vrije trappen! ☄️🇿🇼#EUPZWA pic.twitter.com/GJhWin80Wl — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) December 29, 2020