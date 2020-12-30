Warriors captain scored a brace for KAS Eupen against Zulte Weregem in the Belgian Pro League on Tuesday night.

The 30-year old converted two brilliant free-kicks in the 34th and 57th minute help his side take a 2-0 lead.

However, Eupen blew the advantage in the last fifteen minutes of the game after Musona was subbed off, and lost the match 3-2.

Here are the goals scored by the Zimbabwean.

