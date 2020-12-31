Aspiring ZIFA president and former Warriors winger Alois Bunjira has defended Tino Kadewere’s visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Olympique Lyon hitman last night made a courtesy call on the veteran politician at State House, a move which was met with both ululation and severe criticism, but mostly the latter.

Posting on his Facebook page, Bunjira fought in the corner of the lanky striker, who up to now has not broken silence on the trending issue.

“I have been reading comments relating to Tino Kadewere’s visit to the State House,” the ex-CAPS United star said. “I must say that there is no need to make nagative comments about this.

“In fact, I think we should applaud Tino for the good gesture that he made to pay a courtesy call to His Excellency the President of the State of Zimbabwe, of which, he is a citizen.

“As a Zimbabwe Warrior, he has done a splendid job in France and by paying a courtesy call to the state President, he has emphasized the ambassadorial role he has assumed as a famous Zimbabwean sportsman abroad.”

He added: “As a football community ,we should applaud the President for the great honor that he has accorded to our Tino Kadewere. The President found time in his busy schedule to meet our young player who is on top of his game at the moment. This obviously will motivate him more and will definitely boost his confidence

“It is the dream of every Sports person to meet His Excellency, the President of the country.

“Many famous athletes have met the President in the past. Peter Ndlovu, Bruce Grobelaar, Kirsty Coventry, Evan Stewart, Tracy Cox, Nick Price, Charles Manyuchi, etc,

“Wearing of the scarf by Tino is a symbol of respect to the host who is synonymous with that, just like we wear the Arab garb or Indian garb when we visit the leaders of those origins.

“Tino went to pay a courtesy call to the office of the President of the country at State .We can learn to separate the ZANU Pf offices at Jongwe house and the President’s office at State House.The office of the President will continue to exist even if the person occupying it now is long gone. It is a public office.

“If Tino had visited the ED at Jongwe House or Alliance President at the Angwa HQ or Madam Khupe at the MDC T Offices, then we could have tongues wagging as we would ask in what capacity would he have done so.Those are not public offices and it would be direct political involvement. That is why Tino did not go to Jongwe House but to the State House.”

