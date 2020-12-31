The English Premier League says it has no plans to suspend the 2020/21 season following a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the premiership.

A number of games have been postponed in the past week due to coronavirus outbreaks at several teams.

And there have been calls to suspend the league to help curb the spread of the virus.

But in a statement released on Wednesday, the EPL confirmed that “it has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so.”

The next round of matches is starting on Friday with two matches lined-up and runs until Monday.