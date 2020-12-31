Warriors star Tino Kadewere last night paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

The 24-year-old Olympique Lyon hotshot, who has set the French Ligue 1 ablaze, is currently in the country for the holidays and will resume league football on the 6th of January.

He was accompanied at the First Family’s residence by his wife Sharon, brothers Prosper and Pardon Kadewere.

He are some images from the visit.

