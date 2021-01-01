FC Platinum official Chido Chizondo will not travel with the team to Tanzania for the Champions League encounter against Simba SC after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The club’s media officer announced the news on her Facebook account saying: “…I was ready and geared up for 2021 this morning, ready to face the battle with my football family and, boom, I test positive for Covid-19.

“I have gone into isolation, but my heart is with my family (FC Platinum) as they take on this challenge.”

The Platinum Boys are expected to leave the country this weekend and will play Simba SC on Wednesday. The match will happen at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.