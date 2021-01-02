FC Platinum have named their travelling squad for the Champions League trip to Tanzania.

The Platinum Boys will play Simba SC on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Da es Salaam. They carry a 1-0 lead from the first leg played in Harare on December 23.

Should the Zimbabwe champions come out with a favourable result, they will progress through to the group stages.

The team is expected to fly out this weekend but media officer Chido Chizondo will not be part of the contingent after testing positive for coronavirus.

Here is the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Future Sibanda, Francis T. Tizayi.

Defenders: Lawrence Mhlanga, William Stima, Gift Bello, Evidence Tendayi, Ralph M. Kawondera, Kelvin Mangiza, Raphael Muduviwa, Tawana A. Chikore.

Midfielders: Perfect Chikwende, Nomore Chinyerere, Donald N. Dzvinyai, Kelvin W. Madzongwe, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rainsome Pavari, Denzel Khumalo, Elie K. Ilunga, Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

Strikers: Gift Mbweti, Elias M. Maguri, Silas D. Songani.