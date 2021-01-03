France-based Warriors stars Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi will resume Ligue 1 action this week.

The French top-flight had gone on a holidays break but resumes this coming Wednesday.

Kadewere’s title chasing Lyon, for whom the lanky striker has scored seven goals this season, are at home to Lens.

Reims, host Dijon with both game starting at 22:00 local time.

Munetsi scored his first goal for Reims when they beat Bordeaux before Christmas.

