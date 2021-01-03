Luis Suarez’s 90th minute strike propelled Atletico Madrid back to the summit of LaLiga courtesy of a 2-1 win away at Alaves.

Diego Simeone’s charges, who have demonstrated their title credentials this season, went in front on the stroke of half time through Marcus Llorente, whose goal separated the two sides at the break.

Alaves restored parity through an own goal by Brazilian defender Felipe in the 62nd minute.

When the game seemed to be headed for a draw, Suarez ensured that Atletico returned to the Spanish capital with all three points, but his goal also ensured they went back on top.

Atletico, who have two games in hand, are nownon 38 points from 15 games, two ahead of city rivals Real Madrid, who beat Celta Vigo 2-0 last night.

