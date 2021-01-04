Tinotenda Kadewere is now the brand ambassador of local clothing store, 4 May International.
The endorsement deal follows after the player was named Zimbabwe Tourism ambassador during his visit to the country last week.
Swipe to the left.
4 May International also sponsors the Warriors and have supplied formal wear for the team in certain home games.
