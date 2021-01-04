The cub executive of Tanzanian side Simba SC has promised a bonus of USD105 000 to be shared among the players should they eliminate Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum from the CAF Champions League.

Kugona Kunenge Kudada carry a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg played at the giant National Sports Stadium, achieved through a solitary Perfect Chikwende strike.

The two sides meet this Wednesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Da es Salaam with Simba needing to win by a two goal margin to overturn the deficit.

The Simba board revealed on Sunday that $105 000 will be shared among the players should they knock Norman Mapeza’s charges out of the Africa’s premier club competition.

