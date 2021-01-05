Lyon’s love for Tinotenda Kadewere seems to be growing every day after the French Ligue 1 side renamed their social media pages to celebrate the Zimbabwean player’s 25th birthday.
The club’s English Twitter handle was changed to Famba Tino, a phrase coined to acknowledge the striker’s performances on the field.
Kadewere, who is a first team regular, has scored seven goals and assisted two more this season thus far.
This is not the first time Lyon has done a similar honour to Kadewere.
In August when the player’s brother died, the team paid tribute by wearing warm up t-shirts inscribed with a message: “Rest in heaven Prince Kadewere”.
