There was a six-minute stoppage in the Champions League game between Simba SC and FC Platinum following a controversial decision by the referee.

The Platinum Boys were protesting after the home team got a penalty from a foul which was, seemingly, committed outside the box.

The decision left the visitors frustrated and threatened to leave the pitch only for their coach, Norman Mapeza, to intervene and calm them down.

But it didn’t end there as Gift Mbweti received a yellow card for dissent after he kept on protesting.

The situation later came under control, and Erasto Nyoni took the kick and converted it to make the scoring 1-0 going into the break.

