FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says he has no injury issues in his squad ahead of the Champions League, first round – second leg encounter against Simba SC this afternoon.

The Platinum Boys arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania over the weekend and have been holding training sessions.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mapeza said: “Everything is looking good for us since our arrival here, the guys are looking great and ready for the game.”

The Zimbabwe Champions are leading the tie 1-0, thanks to the first leg advantage in Harare last month.

“We just have to put everything into this match, we are 90 minutes away from the group stages of the tournament, so it’s all about fighting spirit, confidence and belief.

“It’s my hope that people back home will be with us in spirit since this is a national cause,” Mapeza added.

Kick-off is at 2 pm Zim time.

