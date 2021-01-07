Hours after his FC Platinum were beaten by Tanzanian side Simba SC in a controversy-marred CAF Champions League Second Round clash, Norman Mapeza’s father has died of Covid-19, Soccer24 has gathered.

Michael Mapeza died at a private clinic in Harare this morning after being hospitalized due to symptoms of the novel virus.

He was 81.

A source at the club confirmed the sad development.

The Soccer24 family sends it’s heartfelt condolences to the Mapeza family.

More details to follow…

