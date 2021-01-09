Nottingham Forest coach Chris Hughton has broken his silence on the future of Tendayi Darikwa.

The 29-year-old defender hasn’t featured this season, and his contract is coming to an end in June. Cyrus Christie has cemented his position as first-choice right-back since joining in the summer, while Carl Jenkinson has provided back-up.

The Zimbabwean’s struggles followed after he suffered an ACL injury on the eve of last season and kept out of action for eight months.

And according to Hughton, Darikwa could depart the City Ground during the January transfer window.

“We’ve always been very open with Tendayi,” the Reds manager told NottinghamshireLive.

“He’s a really good individual, a good trainer and a good player.

“But it’s a good while – even before my time – since he’s played.

“He is one that if there’s an opportunity for him to get games elsewhere, then I think that’s an opportunity we would accept, and he would take.

“But having said that, he pushes every day in training. And although he’s not been involved, I wouldn’t be too fearful of involving him.

“It’s only that he’s not played for a while.

“But his levels have been good, and he’s played some under-23s games, and is an incredibly good professional.”