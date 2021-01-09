The news that new PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino publicly- told French star Kylian Mbappe to improve after his impactless display against St Ettiene is interesting in combination of several ways.

By Lawrence Mangenje

To begin with, Mbappe is one of the “untouchables” at the club, together with Brazilian star Neymar.

Evidently, Pochettino is a gutsy coach who isn’t hiding that he expects more from the 22-year-old World Cup winner.

On the other hand, it somewhat shows how well Tino Kadewere has done at PSG’s title rivals Olympique Lyons and perhaps how underrated his start to life at the club is.

Let’s ignore, for now, the fact that St Ettiene is the same team the Highfield-bred star single handedly destroyed after coming on with Les Gones trailing 0-1 to score two goals, one of them the club’s goal of the year.

Let’s also ignore that it was Kadewere’s solitary strike which sank the same PSG and propelled Lyon to their first win at the home of the champions since 2007.

Let’s also cast a blind a blind eye on the fact that the combination of Kadewere, Memphis and Karl Toko Ekambi has fuelled Lyon’s title charge this season when the club finished a disappointing seventh last season.

Actually why should we forget all that? Let’s take all that into account and admit that one of our own is doing exceptionally well in a league full of acclaimed world stars.

Famba Tino!