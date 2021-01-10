Martin Mapisa made his second appearance in the Copa Del Rey in Zamora’s second round loss to Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper delivered a decent performance despite his team going 4-1 down and bow out of the competition.

Reflecting on the game, Mapisa told The Standard newspaper: “It was a very good experience for me because it was my first time to face one of the biggest clubs in La Liga and I managed to work very hard and tried to do my job as usual.

“Before the game someone who believes in me came to me and said something that motivated me, I think that’s why I did my best because he showed me that I can do anything without any reason… that was my coach. He told me that “don’t worry about anything or that we are playing Villarreal, go and play your normal game and enjoy it.”

