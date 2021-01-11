The South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership, entered into match day ten with a host of matches across the Rainbow Nation; here is how Zimbabwean players based there fared for their respective sides.

Ovidy Karuru scored for Black Leopards against his former paymasters Stellenbosch in the two sides’ 1-1 stalemate in Cape Town.

The midfielder thrust Leopards ahead with a coolly-taken penalty in the first half. This was his third goal for the Limpopo-based side, having netted a brace against his former team Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season.

Buthoe Ncube started, while Talent Chawapihwa came off the bench in the second half of AmaZulu’s 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic. For Siwelele, Ronald Pfumidzai started and played the entire game.

Khama Billiat started for Kaizer Chiefs in their 0-2 defeat to Maritzburg United. The diminutive winger was the biggest threat to Ernst Middendorp’s charges before he got injured and was consequently replaced just three minutes into the second half.

Kuda Mahachi started while George Chigova was an unused substitute in SuperSport United’s convincing 3-0 win over TS Galaxy.

Evans Rusike and Onismor Bhasera were not in the Matsatsantsa matchday squad.

Elvis Chipezeze was not even in the Baroka squad which edged Chippa United 1-0.

The goalkeeper has not kept a regular place in the side since recovering from the knee injury he sustained while playing for the Warriors against Algeria in Algiers.