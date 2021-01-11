Knowledge Musona says he hasn’t decided about his future yet and is focusing at KAS Eupen for now.
The Zimbabwean’s season-long loan deal at the club is ending in June and will have to return to Anderlecht.
Speaking at a press conference last week, Musona said: “Will I get my chance at Anderlecht next summer? I don’t know, who knows?
“At the moment I’m not thinking about RSC Anderlecht. I’m only focusing on AS Eupen. I feel really good here, I am absolutely appreciated.
“I do my best for the team and the club. We still have a few months before we have to deal with the future. At the moment my heart is here in Eupen. At the end of the season there is always a solution, we’ll see.”
Musona has been a regular in Eupen’s first team this season, but he is expected to miss the action for the rest of the month after sustaining an ankle injury last weekend against Genk.
