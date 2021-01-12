Danny Phiri is happy with his recovery after spending the last four months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Golden Arrows star sustained the injury at Ellis Park Stadium on August 21 in the game against Black Leopards during the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to Newsday, Phiri revealed that he has started light training.

“I have been out for four months with a knee injury sustained in August when we lost to Black Leopards at Ellis Stadium,” he said.

“I just started training yesterday (Sunday) doing light training and working at strengthening the knee. I’m not fully fit as yet, but I’m happy with the progress so far.”