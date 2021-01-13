Injury-hit, struggling and out of sorts Kaizer Chiefs face a tricky test in their bid to end a lengthy winless run when they travel to Durban for a date with Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu this afternoon.

Gavin Hunt’s men have had one of their worst starts to a league campaign in recent memory, having won only one of their nine outings in the 2020/21 campaign and are currently languishing in the drop zone.

Their misery was compounded by a 0-2 defeat to Maritzburg United last week, which was a bitter pill to swallow as it was orchestrated by their former coach Ernst Middendorp, who they sacked last season.

They are without Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat, who is out for two months due to an injury suffered in the defeat to the Team of Choice, which came courtesy of usual nemesis Judas Moseamedi’s brace.

Usuthu on the other hand, have avoided defeat in their last two games, the last one being a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Kick off is 15:00.