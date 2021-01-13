Gabriel Nyoni scored his first goal for Cape Umoya in the league match against Uthongati FC on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean joined the NFD side in September last year as a free agent after leaving Maritzburg United.

He started in the game and opened the scoring in the 4th minute. His team, however, conceded two goals and lost the match 2-1.

Glad to have scored my first goal for the club yesterday ⚽We continue fighting💪 @capeumoyafc. It's only through God's Favor🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/lYVEnwApvs — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) January 13, 2021