Gabriel Nyoni scored his first goal for Cape Umoya in the league match against Uthongati FC on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean joined the NFD side in September last year as a free agent after leaving Maritzburg United.

He started in the game and opened the scoring in the 4th minute. His team, however, conceded two goals and lost the match 2-1.

