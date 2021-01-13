Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United continued with their impressive run in the DStv Premiership after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 today.

The Zimbabwean tactician has led the Pretoria-based side to five wins out of their last six league games.

Goals from Bradley Grobbler and Thamsanqa Gabuza ensured that Matsatsantsa go second on the table, two points adrift of log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Interestingly, up next forSuperSport is a top of the table Tswane derby against Masandawana.

