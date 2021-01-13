Two Zimbabwean players, Ian Nyoni and Kevin Moyo, are on the verge of joining Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The players have been training with the club for some time and according to NewsDay, they have impressed in trial matches that they featured in and could soon put pen to paper.

The pair started for Simba Stars in a Mapinduzi Cup match on Friday with the former providing an assist as the club beat Chipukizi 3-1.

A source told the publication: “It is work in progress, but I think they have done enough to win contracts.

“They both played well and the coaches were impressed by the quality that they exhibited in the match so I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t sign. Zimbabwean players have a good reputation here and that is an added advantage.”

Nyoni was in the Caps United books last season after signing a one-year loan contract from Chapungu but the speedy winger did not play for the Green Machine in any competitive match after the domestic campaign failed to take off due to COVID-19.

Moyo is a free agent after canceling his contract with South African side Chippa United.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen