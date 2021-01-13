Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a twenty-three member travelling squad for the CHAN tournament.

There are a number of experienced names in the selection including Ian Nakati, Partson Jaure, Denver Mukamba, Peter Muduwa, Ronald Chitiyo and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

The competition will start on 16 January in Cameroon and the national team is set to depart this afternoon.

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will play in the opening match against the hosts.

Zimbabwe’s 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds).

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (Caps United), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs).