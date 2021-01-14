The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has blocked former president Ahmad Ahmad from participating in the next polls scheduled for March elections in Morocco.

The decision comes after Ahmad was banned for five years by world governing body FIFA in November for several ethics violations.

The continental body also announced that two presidential candidates have been authorised to contest in the polls.

The approved participants are Augustin Senghor, 55, of Senegal and Jacques Anouma, 69, of Cote d’Ivoire.

Further checks are required before either Mauritania FA president Ahmed Yahya and Patrice Motsepe, the South African who owns Mamelodi Sundowns, can be added to the list of candidates.