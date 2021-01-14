Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has posted an emotional message on Social Media after joining Turkish side Ankarapor FC on a free transfer from Moldovan champions, FC Sheriff.

The 25-year-old thanked everyone who helped in his move and said he looks forward to the new challenge.

He posted on Instagram: “Extremely blessed and grateful for the next chapter in my life and career. I’m excited and happy to have signed with Ankarapor FC.

“I want to thank God firstly, and everyone involved who’s made this possible. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and helping my new teammates and coaching staff to many victories and a lot of success in the near future.

“Thank you for all the love, support and welcoming I’ve received through your messages. I’m very grateful, thank you again.

“I’d like to have this moment also to thank everyone FC Sheriff for the support and help given to myself by the players, staff, and coaches. I wish the club success going forward.”

Ankarapor play in the Turkish second-tier division, the TFF 1. The team’s technical team is headed by Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub, who was recently appointed.