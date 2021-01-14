Azam striker Prince Dube has resumed training after recovering from a hand injury which kept him out of action for over a month.

The 23-year old hurt his left hand’s ulnar muscle during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League in late November.

He underwent a successful operation in South Africa.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Azam said: “Our striker, Prince Dube, officially started competitive training with his teammates on Thursday after recovering from injuries to his left arm that sidelined him for six weeks.”

Dube could mark his return in Saturday’s league game against Coastal Union.