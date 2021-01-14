National team coach Zdravko Logarusic has reportedly appointed Chicken Inn right back Ian Nekati as the captain for the CHAN finals.

The Warriors left for Yaounde yesterday and are expected to arrive there this morning.

Logarusic had kept his cards close to his chest as far as disclosing the captain for the tournament is concerned but according to The Herald, its Nekati, who will be deputised by Dynamos defender Partson Jaure.

Zimbabwe kick-start the tournament agsisnt hosts Cameroon on Saturday.