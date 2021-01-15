Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare says the technical team is concerned by the injuries of Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat ahead of the team’s Afcon qualifiers against Zambia and Botswana in March.

Musona suffered an ankle injury during KAS Eupen’s 4-1 defeat to Genk. The Warriors captain was taken off just after the half-hour and is expected to recover in early February.

Billiat picked a knock in the Kaizer Chiefs’ clash against Maritzburg United. The winger was on the receiving end of a crude tackle from an opponent on the stroke of half time and will be out for two months.

“We have been in touch with these guys, and obviously, the coach is concerned,” Mpandare told the Herald. “Khama Billiat has been updating us every step and has sent some pictures of the scans.

“But we have to understand that these things happen in football. Players get injured but what is important is that they get proper treatment and follow the instructions of the doctors attending to them.

“Hopefully, they will all be back on time for the AFCON games. Obviously, the coaches want all the players fit so that selection will be wider and stronger.

“So the coaches are looking at them, they are continuously monitoring. At the moment there is really nothing that we can do about it except hope for the best.”