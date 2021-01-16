Knowledge Musona has sent a message to the Warriors team that will be in action this evening against Cameroon in the opening match of the 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The national side is making its fifth appearance at the tournament which is reserved for locally-based players.

Musona, who is based in Belgium, posted on Twitter: “Go Warriors Go. We are with you all the way guys. (I) Wish you the best of luck.”

Zimbabwe will follow up with a game against Burkina Faso on the 20th and then round-up their Group A campaign versus Mali four days later.

