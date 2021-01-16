Perfect Chikwende has left FC Platinum to join Tanzanian club Simba SC.

The forward’s departure comes after his performances in the CAF Champions League attracted the interest of the Eastern Africans.

He was also wanted by Azam but Simba, who are believed to have paid a $50,000 transfer fee, snapped him up.

In a statement released on Friday night, the Zimbabwe champions said: “FC Platinum today announces the transfer of Perfect Chikwende to Simba SC.

“We would like to thank Perfect Chikwende for his immense contribution at FC Platinum including attaining two league titles, we wish him all the best in his new journey.

“The Club will continue scouting for players locally and from other countries to buttress its squad with the aim of reaching the football powerhouse status on the Continent.”