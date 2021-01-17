Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa made his first appearance in club football for the first time in 18 months when he took part in his new English League One side Wigan’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Rochdale yesterday.

The 28-year-old, who last week moved to Wigan from Nottingham Forest after a difficult spell at the at the latter due to a career threatening knee injury, was loaned to the North West side until the end of the season.

He was named in the starting eleven by coach Adrian Lam and played the entire game as Wigan brightened their chances of getting out of the drop zone.

Darikwa getting game time regularly will be music in the ears of Warriors gaffer Zdravko Logarusic, as the Croat seeks to become the first foreign coach to lead Zimbabwe to the AFCON finals, with two remaining qualifiers at home to Zambia and away to Botswana.