Former CAPS United chairman Shephard Bwanya has died.

The ex-football administrator passed on at West End clinic in Harare after suffering a stroke.

The Green Machine announced the news in a statement, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the sad death of our former Chairman Mr Shepherd Bwanya.

“We would like to officially express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“As a club, we recognise and appreciate with honour Mr Bwanya’s successful time at Caps United Football Club. He was the Chairman of the all-conquering side, The Class of ’96 which took CAPS United to new heights of football excellence after winning our first league title in the post-Independence era.

“We will forever remember and cherish Mr Bwanyas contributions to the successful history of our club.”

CAPS United won the 1996 league title under the leadership of Bwanya. The Harare giants also lifted the BP League Cup, Charity Shield, and the Independence Trophy.