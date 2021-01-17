The Warriors suffered a 1-0 to Cameroon in the opening match of the CAF African Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

Salomon Banga scored the solitary goal in the second half.

Here are the highlights of the match.

🎥: 🇨🇲 🆚 🇿🇼 Here are the highlights of the remarkable game between Cameroon and Zimbabwe 🦁🔥#TotalCHAN2020 | #CMRZIM pic.twitter.com/FGintBmJ0f — #TotalCHAN2020 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2021