Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is targeting maximum points against Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

The Warriors suffered a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their opening match of the African Championship (CHAN) and are currently on the bottom of Group A.

Logarusic is now looking to pick his first points against the Stallions.

“The Burkina Faso game is different altogether,” he said. “We know for certain that even a draw may not be enough at the end judging from where we want to be at the end of the tournament.

“We will adjust obviously. Burkina Faso are not Cameroon. We are all playing away from home and we will punch hard. We need a result and I have told the boys to go at them right from the start.”

Kick-off is at 9 pm Zimbabwean time.