The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that it will investigate allegations of the use of black magic ahead of the CHAN 2021 opener between hosts Cameroon and Zimbabwe.

The two sides roared into life the rescheduled bianual football fiesta on Saturday, but the build up to the clash was marred by insinuations of ‘juju’ use after a suspicious dead bat was found in the centre circle at the match venue.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic possed for a picture with it and a note written “Witchcraft in Cameroon”, insinuations which the press in the West African country has ridiculed.

However, CAF have said they will investigate the matter.

“Issues of witchcraft are not the prerogative of Caf,” a CAF official told renowned football website Goal. “We have launched an investigation into the said action and if there is a breach of the regulations of the tournament, appropriate sanctions will be handed out accordingly.”

The continental governing body’s decision might have been neccesisitated by the fact that it is not the first time Cameroon have been accused of resorting to black magic to influence football matches, have been accused of doing so during the 2002 AFCON semi-final between the Indomitable Lions and the Eagles of Mali.

