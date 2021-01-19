Reports coming through from Cameroon indicate that Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will have only 15 infield players to pick when Zimbabwe clash with the Stallions of Burkina Faso in tomorrow’s crucial CHAN Group A match.

The Warriors need to collect maximum points tomorrow if they entertain any hopes of progressing to the knockout stage after losing to Cameroon in the opener but 24 hours before the decisive clash tomorrow, injuries and illness have marred it’s preparations.

Ronald Hachihoro and Ronald Chitiyo have been ruled out by injuries while the trio of Andrew Mbeba, Qadr Amini and Thomas Chideu are out on account of illness, leaving Logarusic with only 15 players available for selection.

Team Manager Welly Mpandare described the situation as a crisis.

“This is a crisis we are faced with,” Mpandare was quoted as saying by Newsday.

“It’s a difficult situation for the coaches now because they don’t have a big pool to choose their squad from for this important match. We have a problem of fitness in the squad because of the problems that we all know, and this development can only complicate things.”

