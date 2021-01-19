Warriors skipper Ian Nekati has rallied his teammates and urged them to put 100% effort to collect maximum points when they play Burkina Faso tomorrow.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges lost their first Group A clash against hosts Cameroon 0-1 last Saturday and desperately need a win in the second match to brighten their chances of progressing to the next round of the rescheduled bianual football spectacle, reserved exclusively for locally-based players.

The Chicken Inn right back has urged his teammates to go for the kill in search of three points.

“We are going to be positive and tichawedzera attack yedu because we need goals kuti tiende mberi,” he told local broadcaster ZBC TV.

“Sa captain ndakagara nevakomana and told them how important the game is, and munhu wese anofanirwa kuisa 100%.”

